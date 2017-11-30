Indian Hills Golf – December E-news

No matter the season, there’s always something happening on the Golf Course.

Events for the season have come to an end. Congratulations to our club champions:

• Robert McBride—Open division

• Bruce Forsland—Sr. division

• Marcy Lindsey—18 hole ladies

• Alfreda Bruen—Ladies Sr.

• Jane Dean—9 hole ladies

• Bob Wiabel, Jim Hookman, Jim Mcknight, & Larry Raymond were our 9 hole scramble champions

End of Year Holiday Sale – shop local!

Currently, we are having our end of the year sale. Come over and check out the savings. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all!

Give us a call @ 501-884-6018 for more details or go to http://visitfairfieldbay.com/golf

to check out our rates. Like us on facebook! Fairways, greens, and one-putts!

Any day is a beautiful day to get out and play!

Josh Little, Director of Golf

501-884-6018