Indian Hills Golf April E-news

GOLF SEASON HAS FINALY ARRIVED!

The sun is out, and the course is open!

Indian Hills Golf Resort is open 7 days a week. The pro shop is open 7:30am to 5pm.

April Golfing Events hosted by Indian Hills Golf Resort:

IHGA Spring Bash 18-hole scramble: Saturday, April 6, shotgun start at 9am.

Friends of the Library 18-hole scramble: Saturday, April 27, shotgun start at 9am, this is an 18-hole scramble

MIT 9-hole social golf 9-hole scramble: Sunday, April 14 at 3:30pm.

IHGA Twilight 9-hole scramble: Sunday, April 28, shotgun start at 4pm.

Are you looking for some adventure?

Maybe we can interest you in a beautiful scenic tour through the back roads and trails of Fairfield Bay. We offer UTV tour excursions every day 8:30am, 11am and 1:30pm.

If your family is in town for spring break and you are looking for some inexpensive fun for all, come on out to the course for some FOOT GOLFfun.

Customer Service is Key!

Indian Hills Golf Resort has the friendliest staff around. Come see for yourself, join us for coffee and conversation in the mornings.

Welcoming Spring with open arm!

We are so happy to see the winter behind us and am looking forward to a beautiful season in front of us.

See you on the greens!

Rebecca Jenkins,

Golf Manager, Indian Hills Golf Resort