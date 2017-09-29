The Golf Season is Upon Us – join us for a tournament today.

The temperatures have been great for playing golf. Indian Hills golf course is looking great, and we have many exciting events coming up:



Upcoming events:

October 8th—Twilight Glo-Ball Couples scramble

October 15th—Couple’s Golf @ Tannenbaum

Indian Hills is having a great beginning to the Fall golf season. The weather is perfect for golf. We are having our Glo-Ball scramble on October 8th and the travel golf couples scramble at Tannenbaum on October 15th. Congratulations to our club champions Marcy Lindsey and Robert McBride. Also, congratulations to our senior club champions are Alfreda Bruen and Bruce Forsland. The golf course looks great so get over here and play!

Just a reminder the ladies play on Wednesday mornings, and the men’s groups play on Tuesday and Thursday morning. We would love to have new golfers join our groups.

Give us a call @ 501-884-6018 for more details or go to http://visitfairfieldbay.com/golf

to check out our rates. Like us on facebook! Fairways, greens, and one-putts!

Any day is a beautiful day to get out and play!

Josh Little, Director of Golf

501-884-6018