Indian Hills Golf December E-news

The start of the happy holiday season.

It is hard to believe December is here. Unbelievable how fast this year has passed us by. Thank you to everyone that has made my first year as manager a success here at Indian Hills Golf Resort. It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my employees, volunteers and most of all our guests. I am looking forward to seeing everyone next season.

Happy Holidays – Special Manager’s Offer.

It’s the holidays. Our manager’s special for the month of December, $30 for 18 holes of golf. Prince include card. Come join in the holiday spirit with us.

Time to take a UTV Excursion. Rent a UTV.

Wondering what’s new and exciting here in The Bay? How about a UTV Excursion tour. Indian Hills Golf Resort has tours every day. We have 3 seaters and 6 seaters to rent out for the tour. You drive the UTV, following behind a tour guide, so it’s fun and there’s no worries of getting lost as we explore explore the 90 miles of undeveloped Fairfield Bay. Climb steep rough terrain hills, drive through some muddy water holes, travel down by the river and through heavily wooded areas of Fairfield Bay and some of the most beautiful breathtaking views for you to witness. Call the Pro shop at (501) 884-6018 for more information on our tours.

See you on the greens!

Rebecca Jenkins,

Golf Manager, Indian Hills Golf Resort