Highway 25 Bridge Across Greers Ferry Dam to Temporarily Close

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The Corps of Engineers will close both lanes of Highway 25 across Greers Ferry Dam from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, weather permitting, to move work platforms needed to refurbish the tainter gates. Alternative route will be highways 16 and 92 around the west side of the lake.

One lane will continue to remain closed while the rehab work is performed. The single lane closure is scheduled through spring 2018.

As work progresses, additional road closures, of up to two days, will be scheduled about every three weeks to move equipment.

The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies. Officials from the Army Corps of Engineers Greers Ferry Project Office regret any inconvenience this may cause. If you are traveling in this area, please expect delays, obey traffic lights, and operate cautiously around equipment and work crews.

For more information, contact the Greers Ferry Project Office at 501-362-2416.

