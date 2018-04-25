Heritage Center Ribbon Cutting

The Fairfield Bay Heritage Center held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Indian Rock Cave (Edgemont Shelter) on Monday, April 23. Historic Preservation Officer, Dr. Catherine Swift led the ceremony and spoke of all the hard work that was put into creating this historic preservation site. Present at the ceremony to speak was Mayor Paul Wellenberger, Congressman French Hill representative, Leigh Anna Gildner, Arkansas Preservation Program, Catherine Banner, Fairfield Bay Historic Preservation Commission Chair, Charles Thompson, Community Club GM, Rocky Nickles, and Friends of the Museum, Bonnie Hookman. Jill Bailey read a beautiful poem called ‘Eroded Memories’ written by Mary Harper Sowell.

Also present were members of the Hobart Hooten family, Jimmy Hooten, Wanda Poyner, Kathy Mackey, Grandson, Randy Teer and Great Grandson, Andrew Teer. The family donated the Log Cabin that once sat on the floor of the lake. In the late 1950s, the cabin was disassembled and put back together at it’s existing location next to the Log Cabin Museum.