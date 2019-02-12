Greers Ferry Lake Fisheries Management Plan Public Meeting

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6-8 p.m., at the Heber Springs Community Center in Heber Springs, Arkansas. The purpose of the meeting is to gather public input to develop a Fisheries Management Plan for the lake. The meeting will include a presentation on the status of the fish population, the recent angler creel survey and related fisheries management activities on the lake. After the presentation, those attending will be able to participate in focus groups where they will be able to identify the things most important to them as the AGFC moves forward in developing the management plan. Fisheries biologists will collate the results of the focus groups and utilize these findings in developing a plan that will guide fisheries management activities on Greers Ferry for the next five years.

The second meeting, on March 19, will be held to review a draft of the plan with opportunity for additional input on some issues.

Location: Heber Springs Community Center

201 Bobbie Jean Lane

Heber Springs, AR 72543