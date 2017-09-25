Ghost of Davidsonville Fall Festival

Highlights and Schedule
Summer turns to autumn, green leaves to rusted reds, and the ghosts of the past stir from their resting places once more to wander their ancestral homes. The staff of Davidsonville Historic State Park invites you to join them for an evening of fall fun, music, and history. The festival opens to the public at 5pm on October the 14th, and will run until the last hayride departs around 9pm. The schedule of events is as follows:
5:00-7:00pm
Dutch Oven Cooking
Tomahawk Throwing
Keelboat Tours
Black Powder Demonstrations
Pumpkin Decorating*
Arrowhead Necklace Crafting*
Historic Kids Games
And More
7:00-9:00pm
Games and Crafts Continue
Live Music by Rockin’ Luke Stroud
Haunted Hay Rides
Food Available for Purchase All Night Long
Catered by Roberts Country-Fied Cooking
And
Funnel Cakes by Cub Scout Pack 45
* While supplies last.
To learn more about these and other upcoming events call the park at 870-892-4708. Davidsonville Historic State Park is located fifteen minutes south of Pocahontas Arkansas at 8047 Highway 166 South.