Ghost of Davidsonville Fall Festival

Highlights and Schedule

Summer turns to autumn, green leaves to rusted reds, and the ghosts of the past stir from their resting places once more to wander their ancestral homes. The staff of Davidsonville Historic State Park invites you to join them for an evening of fall fun, music, and history. The festival opens to the public at 5pm on October the 14th, and will run until the last hayride departs around 9pm. The schedule of events is as follows:

5:00-7:00pm

Dutch Oven Cooking

Tomahawk Throwing

Keelboat Tours

Black Powder Demonstrations

Pumpkin Decorating*

Arrowhead Necklace Crafting*

Historic Kids Games

And More

7:00-9:00pm

Games and Crafts Continue

Live Music by Rockin’ Luke Stroud

Haunted Hay Rides

Food Available for Purchase All Night Long

Catered by Roberts Country-Fied Cooking

And

Funnel Cakes by Cub Scout Pack 45

* While supplies last.

To learn more about these and other upcoming events call the park at 870-892-4708. Davidsonville Historic State Park is located fifteen minutes south of Pocahontas Arkansas at 8047 Highway 166 South.