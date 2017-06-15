Garden Club Trip

Our interesting adventure on June 20 takes us to the foothills of the Quachita Mountains where the beautiful Subiaco Monastery and School will pique our interest and provide us with a lot of surprising information.
After our tour through the monastery, we will travel to the Weiderkehr Winery Restaurant for a refreshing lunch and visitation.
Our bus leaves the FFB Conference Center promptly at 8:00 a.m.
Lunch: 1:15 at the Weiderkehr Winery Restaurant.
For Reservations: Call or Email Jean Ann no later than June 15.
Mobile: 731-414-4354
Email: [email protected]
Guests are always welcome. $10 for members; $15 for guests.
Looking forward to seeing you!
