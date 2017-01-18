Full Speed Ahead at Recreation

By

We are beginning a new and exciting year for recreation. Our new manager is Cassie Lopez and this year under her direction you will see many improvements here in beautiful Fairfield Bay. Many of our facilities are getting “spruced up” for the new year. You will begin to see improvements most everywhere here in Fairfield Bay,

The new Lost Creek Nature Trail has been laid out and work has begun on doing some of the needed clearing. The trail should be ready for visitors by spring. A project committee has been formed and our “thank you” goes out to everyone who has been and will be working toward the completion of this project. A Lost Creek Trail Committee has been formed which consists of Tom Welch, Roger Goodwin, Jill Bailey, John Tyer and Cassie Lopez. A trail work day has been scheduled for the end of the month and you may contact Tom Welch for more information. Thanks, guys for all your hard work and the work that is yet to come. Many folks today and for years to come will enjoy the trail you made.

The scenery will be outstanding and the trail, initially approximately two miles long, which will follow alongside Lost Creek, will be classified as a “moderate” trail. It promises to be one of our most outstanding trails. Plans are being made to extend this trail even further next year.

We are excited about this newest addition to our “trails” system. We have a brochure which describes all of our current trails and is available at the Chamber of Commerce, the main Community Club Office (at the Indian Hills Complex) as well as at the Recreation Office and other locations.

We are continuing with our tie-dye classes on Wednesdays. For only $10 (all supplies included) you can decorate your own T- shirt. Please call us for more information at (501) 884-6008. We will be adding more craft-type classes for the spring and summer including a four-hour kid’s camp one day a week.

Woodland Mead Park will also be receiving some improvements. The Classic Course has been re-painted, re-carpeted and necessary repairs made. The course restrooms have been updated.

We are also in the planning stages for better utilizing our existing Amphitheater at Woodland Mead Park. We are bringing back “family night” where we will have some special activities in addition to our usual mini-golf and disc golf. We will be offering mini-golf, a movie and a light meal for one low price.

Concerts will be more frequent than in past years and our spring and summer line-up promises to have some of the best local musicians around. We will continue to encourage local clubs and organizations to use the facility. The Lions have provided us with a top-rate Amphitheater that needs to be better utilized.

At our bowling center, Fairfield Lanes, we are continuing to offer Black Light bowling on Friday nights from 5-9 p.m. at no additional charge. We are in the process of re-painting the inside of the bowling alley so we will have a new and improved look there too. We have added t-shirts and hoodies and have the coolest “cosmic” socks around in both ankle and knee-high socks which glow under black light.

It may be cold outside but spring can’t be far behind. We can soon begin to look for the signs of early spring but for now we can enjoy the gifts of winter. The birds are at our feeders and we are watching for the “snow” birds (black-capped chickadees) which so often seem to come to us just before a snow. The fires are in the fireplaces and we are enjoying “s’mores”, cuddling up, old movies and staying warm.

Good things are coming your way this year in Fairfield Bay. Spring is closer than we may think. Next month is Valentine’s Day and the following month spring begins; we will soon be leaving winter behind and moving into our busy season. Recreation is helping to build a renewed and improved Fairfield Bay.