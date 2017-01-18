FREE AARP Tax-Aid Program in Fairfield Bay

By

The AARP Tax-aide Program will begin February 7 at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center. This program provides free assistance in preparing and filing federal and state income tax returns. It is available to all taxpayers in the community regardless of age or income. It is available by appointment only through April 15. All tax assistance is free and confidential.

Taxpayers are requested to schedule their appointment after they have received all of their 2016 tax reporting documents, such as W-2’s, Social Security Forms SSA-1099, 1099 forms, brokerage statements, and other year end tax documents.

Taxpayers must have identification and provide a social security card for each taxpayer and dependent. They should also bring a copy of their 2015 tax return. Taxpayers who itemize deductions should prepare a summary of their 2016 expenses such as medical expenses, charitable contributions, real estate and personal property taxes, and mortgage interest statements.

Please call the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce office at 501-884-3324 to schedule an appointment. The Chamber hours are

Mon-Thur 10-3, and Fri 12-3.