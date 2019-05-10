Foundation May E-news

Another Outstanding Spaghetti Dinner!

Thank You! Gracias! Merci! Mahalo! Danke! Grazie!



No matter the language, the sentiment is the same! We would like to thank you for your generous donations, 400+ plates were purchased, the conference room was full to the brim with folks enjoying a wonderful spaghetti dinner, tasty desserts and lively conversation. A net profit of $3,421.29 was recognized this year!



This outstanding support confirms that the people of Fairfield Bay are committed to our goal of growth in the Bay.



We especially want to thank and welcome our newest Cornerstone Members: Fred & Eleanor Hilsenrath; Richard (Rick) M. Pierce; Dick & Janie Presnall; Tom and Sandi Cloud.

A special thanks to Deb Ivanor and her crew, to the many volunteers who contributed to the event’s success before, during and after the spaghetti dinner. Without each of you, we would not have had the overwhelming success and benefit to our community.