Flamenco Guitarist, Ronald Radford Comes to Heber Springs

Renowned Flamenco Guitarist, Ronald Radford will be performing at the Heber Springs Performing Arts Center on Saturday, June 10 from 7:30 – 9 p.m. Admission is FREE.

Ronald Radford is known world-wide as the American master

of the Flamenco (Fla-meng-ko) guitar. He began his career as a student of the legendary Flamenco guitarist Carlos Montoya

and studied classical guitar with Andres Segovia.