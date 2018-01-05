Fitness Tips – January E-news

2018 Fitness Resolutions for the Workaholic

12 months have just passed with a blink of an eye. If you’ve achieved no fitness goals this year- fear not! You’ve always got the next year. Figuring out your fitness resolutions can be a little daunting. Especially if you are not fitness oriented. Here are some easy pointers towards a happy, healthier 2018.

Plan Out Your Fitness Schedule

We love schedules. We practically schedule everything at work. So why not schedule your fitness? Fit in a 30minute fitness slot into your daily routine. Experts believe that a 5 day – 30 min workout could make some healthy changes to your body. Try it!

No More Rolling Chair Potato

Though it sounds the most achievable task off the list- it’s actually the hardest. You are probably seated for a good 6 hours at your desk- every single day. ( 5 days a week!!) Its super unhealthy and also a substantial reason why you’ve developed a flabby tummy. On most days we grab a mug of coffee/tea and rush to our desk to check on new memes emails which lead to the beginning of a daily routine at work. But if you can make some time to actually take a walk every 30 mins or even try out some desk exercises ( google is your savior here)- you will feel a huge difference.

Take the Stairs

Obviously not if you work on the 17th floor. But at least try taking the stairs up to the 3rd or 4th floor on a daily basis. You will strengthen your muscles and burn calories much faster than power walking or jogging. And no one will ask if you skipped leg day. Ever.

Drink More Water

It’s not really rocketing science that you need to keep yourself well hydrated. If you are going to be taking the stairs and walking around the office every 30 minutes- you better be drinking at least 3 liters of water a day.