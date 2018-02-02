Fitness Tip – February E-news

Get Inspired to Go to the Gym (Even When It’s Cold Outside)

by Amanda Mary

Even the most avid fitness buffs hit the wall with gym motivation. And during the winter, with the craziness of the holidays and the cold outside, fitness motivation can fizzle fast. But once you skip your first workout, it’s easy to talk yourself into missing a second . . . and a third . . . and soon it’s spring and you haven’t exercised in two months. So how can you start the New Year right? Use these tips to inspire your winter workouts.

Winter Gym Motivation

1 Start at home. Feeling sluggish? Don your workout gear and do a few leg swings, squats, or jumping jacks in your living room. You’ll be amazed at how much motivation a few warm up stretches will give you.

2 Try something new. If the thought of the gym leaves you bored, it may be time to try something new. Find a fun winter fitness class and use it to motivate your other workouts. Try a new machine or break up your workout with a serious of quick aerobic exercises.

3 Make a date. Can’t get your feet out the door? Lace up with a friend. Not only will a fitness buddy make your workout more fun, it’ll give you an extra bit of guilt to push you out the door. After all, you don’t want your BFF waking up at 6am for nothing.

5 Get social. There’s a benefit to Facebook bragging. When you post about your workouts on Facebook, your friends will keep you accountable. All those likes on your statuses give you an extra burst of motivation. And you can learn about new fitness classes and gym deals by liking Better Bodies on Facebook.