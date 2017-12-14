Final Deadline for Open Enrollment Friday

LITTLE ROCK – The deadline to enroll in health care under the Affordable Care Act is tomorrow, Friday December 15th. After a shortened enrollment period — just six weeks compared to last year’s twelve — the final hour to sign up for healthcare through the HealthCare.Gov website is midnight Friday Pacific Time.

“I want to encourage anyone who has not gone online to enroll in a health care plan to check out HealthCare.Gov today,” Chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas Michael John Gray said. “Plans are cheaper than you’d think. We’ve already seen the signup numbers here in Arkansas increase and as a result healthcare coverage prices go down.” KNWA reported at the end of last week that Arkansas’ ACA enrollment numbers are up 28%. December 15th is the final deadline to sign up for healthcare coverage through https://www.healthcare.gov/ “4.7 million Americans have completed applications already, proof positive that families across the country believe healthcare coverage is of paramount importance,” Gray said.