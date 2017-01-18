Final Date to Enroll in the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace Nears

By

(January 17, 2017) Little Rock, AR—It is tax season, and for many Arkansans the final date to enroll (January 31) in the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace to avoid a tax penalty is drawing close. Although nearly 400,000 Arkansans have gained coverage either through the state’s Health Care Independence Program or tax credits through the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace, approximately 78,000 Arkansans paid the penalty for not having coverage in 2014. For more information, see our new data watch here à http://bit.ly/2jw2o2M