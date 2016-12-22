FFB Rotary News by Fred Hilsenrath

By

Christmas comes around reliably every year and we had an almost real Santa Claus talking to us at Rotary. Ronnie McDougal started as a Santa for family members eight years ago. Ronnie was the primary Santa for Bass Pro shops in Little Rock from its opening in 2013 until 2015. Since moving to Fairfield Bay on Christmas Day in 2015, Ronnie has been donating his time as Santa for churches, schools, daycare facilities and other non-profit organizations. Ronnie has attended the international University of Santa Claus and the business of being Santa schools.

Following our Rotary meeting with Santa Claus we had a Saturday evening Christmas party at our house and we talked about the significance of Christmas as well as Chanukah. The message that Jesus gave the world, I believe, was ‘love’. We must know how to show our love for family, for friends, for our nation, for the world we live in, and the ideas we cherish. The Chanukah celebration is about freedom and liberty. Here too we must know how to appreciate these concepts and how to preserve them. It is not simple to make the correct choices to select leaders who support our cherished way of life. It requires our ability to think and judge what is right for all of us. This is where Rotary makes its contribution. We support education that encourages the next generation to learn not only facts but also how to think and judge.