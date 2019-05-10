FFB Recreation May E-news

Getting to know Fairfield Bay Recreation…

These recreation staffers are taking a picture break on our “thong” tree at the entrance to Woodland Mead Park. These trees were shaped by the Indians who lived in this area generations ago and served as directional signs to point the way to water or other places. They can be seen at different locations here in the Bay. This one at the Park entrance is just the most visible.

Pictured are Tom Ross, Pool Operator, Bowling Lane Mechanic, “jack of all trades” and “has the keys to the city as they say; Cassie Lopez, Recreation Manager, who is responsible for the overall operation of the Recreation Department; Shawna York, Recreation Assistant, who assists in the general operation of the Department and loves to rescue animals and make people smile and Jan Vandygriff, Assistant Recreation Manager who serves as Cassie’s assistant and helps with the details of the day to day operation of the Department.

Looking Forward

All winter we look forward to spring and summer—a time when we get to make new friends and celebrate renewed friendships. We have some people who are our “regulars” who keep coming back year after year and we are glad that they do.

Some of you may not understand all the services that are available through your Recreation Department.

We are here to provide activities, classes and events for Fairfield Bay residents, visitors, locals and other guests. We are not Wyndham though we are sometimes confused with Wyndham, especially by Wyndham guests. Our programs are provided by the Fairfield Bay Community Club for your enjoyment.

We manage the Bowling Center, Fairfield Lanes. We are open for locals and visitors. We have an arcade and a café for your enjoyment. (The food is good!) Discounts are available for Community Club members and Wyndham Guests. We are open Wednesday through Saturday evenings beginning at 3:00pm. Give us a call at (501) 884-5300 to schedule your next party or event.

We operate Woodland Mead Park, Disc Golf and Mini-Golf. Our park season runs mid-March through late November. We also have picnic tables, grills, shuffleboard, a playground, basketball and volleyball courts and horse shoes. We have two 18-hole mini-golf courses. Our newer course is Harris certified and even includes water hazards for added fun.

We operate the three Community Club Pools: Bayview, Mountain Ranch and Hamilton Cove. The Bayview pool will open May 1st, Mountain Ranch pool on May 15thand Hamilton Cove will open Memorial Weekend. Admission to Bayview Pool is included with Club Membership and Wyndham Guests. Admission is open to everyone with the purchase of a temporary pass.

We operate a Souvenir Shop at the Bayview Poolwhich is open seasonally. We have added new merchandise this year which you are going to like. We have a new selection of T Shirts in new and exciting spring colors. This is the first year we are carrying metal signs and sculptures and these are a very nice addition to our spring and summer lineup.

In our On the Road with Recreationactivities, we also provide bus trips to different locations, which are primarily “off season” activities. Within the last year we have taken day trips to Dixie Stampede in Branson, attended plays on the UCA Campus, attended the 2019 Flower and Garden Show and travelled to Crystal Bridges, Museum of American Art. We will take a few months off during our “busiest season” and then return with more trips in the fall. Trips are always posted online and announced in the Lake Area Weekly. Fairfield Bay residents and property owners always receive priority for reservations.

We have a full schedule of classes and activities Monday through Friday. Classes include Easy Canvas Painting, Bear Creations, Oil Lamps, Tie-Dye a T Shirt, Wine Bottle Craft, PJ’s and Pancakes, Bath Bombs, Fairy Gardens and Coasters. Just call the Recreation Office at (501)884-6008 for a schedule or more information.

Every year we sponsor several major events,which includes our annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Fun and Sun Summer Bash on Memorial Day Saturday, the 4thof July Parade, the Endless Summer Bash and Activities at Woodland Mead Park as well as Pickle ball tournaments and a Junior Tennis Tournament. We also assist with other Fairfield Bay events that are not sponsored by us.

We manage on-site rentals of the Lions Club Building,the Park Pavilion, the Amphitheater and the Bayview Point. We also schedule events at Ed Leamon Park and the Indian Rock House Cave. We also have the “white” event-type chairs available for rental by anyone.

We also manage our other parks and the walking trailshere on the Bay. Trail Brochures are available at the Recreation Office, at Wyndham Front Desk and at The Chamber of Commerce.

We encourage you to visit our locations and “get to know” our seasoned staff this spring and summer. You will find our staff ready to serve you and answer your questions. For more information we can be reached at (501)884-6008. Our staff works weekdays, weekends and holidays for your enjoyment.

Before we moved here, most of wondered what it would be like to really live here. We can tell you that it’s everything we expected and more. Fairfield Bay is indeed your family recreation destination.

People tell us how lucky we are to work with Recreation and we agree, it is a good job in beautiful Fairfield Bay. We have jobs that we enjoy but the job is not all fun—we work hard so everyone else can play. We are your Recreation Department here to serve you. You may call us at (501)884-6008 for more information.

We hope to see you soon!

Fairfield Bay Recreation is your year-round Fun Destination. Hope to see you soon!

Cassie Lopez, Recreation Manager