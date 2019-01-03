FFB Recreation January E-news

It is amazing that we are already going into a new year already. The new year is filled with endless possibilities. We are planning for 2019 to better and bigger than 2018.

Recreation classes will be moving to the Lion’s Den in March prior to spring break and will be adding more classes and activities for everyone to enjoy. We are really getting excited about the move.

Recreation staff will be going to Branson next month to explore additional ideas for crafts and activities.

We are continuing our regular classes and have at least on craft class each day weekday, Monday thru Friday. Current classes include, Bear Creations, Fairy Jars, Tie Dye, Bath Bombs, Canvas Painting, Rock Painting and Coasters.

Our January Day Trip for Jan 12th is full and we will be planning additional trips for the next couple of months.

It’s the time of year when our summer merchandise for the souvenir shop will begin to arrive. This year we will be adding hand held scanners at the souvenir shop which should make our souvenir shop more efficient.

Fairfield Lanes Bowling Center, Arcade & Cafe will be open all winter. Glow bowling continues to be a popular activity on both Friday & Saturday Nights. Our lanes are open Wednesday and Thursday from 3-9 p.m. On Friday & Saturday they are open 3:00-10:00pm. This a great winter-time activity for all ages.