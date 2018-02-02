FFB Recreation – February E-news

It’s the beginning of a fun new season.

Things are starting to get really exciting around here with Cool Pool Souvenir Shop merchandise starting to arrive. This year, we have added new and different merchandise that you’re sure to love. This is going to be a really good year here at Fairfield Bay—in fact, it promises to be one of our BEST ever!

Woodland Mead Park will open on March 12th as scheduled. Our Classic Course will have new obstacles and a new look with yard decorations to give it added excitement.

The 2018 Easter Celebration and Egg Hunt will be held on March 31st (2-4pm) and it will be big! We are in the process of booking kid-prize booths. The FFB Fire Department will again provide free fire truck rides for the kids. Kirk of the Hills Church will be selling hot dogs which benefits building wheel chair ramps for seniors and the handicapped. We will also do the Easter Bonnet Parade again this year. Please plan to attend. This will be a fun family event. More details are coming later.

SAVE THE DATE:

Fun in the Sun Summer Bash on May 26th (Memorial Day Weekend).

Bayview Pool and the Cool Pool Cafe/ Souvenir Shop will be hosting a Fun in the Sun Summer Bash on May 26th (Memorial Day Weekend). We will have music, activities, games and events to make your stay even more fun. Book your rooms early since this is always a busy weekend and this year we are expecting even more guests than normal. More details are coming soon!

The work on the outside of the Fairfield Lanes is complete and we think you will like the fresh new look. We are continuing to host bowling parties at the Lanes. Just give us a call at (501) 884-6008 to book a party or for more information. This is a great place for indoor parties, which are Reasonably Priced.

We have purchased a popcorn popper, which will add to the fun at special events.

We will be providing more fun for you and your family this season. Make plans to come back soon and often!

Jan Vandegrif, FFB Recreation