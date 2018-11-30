FFB Recreation December E-news

Recreation on the Road

Our Recreation on the Road bus will be traveling to Hendrix College for their Annual Candlelight Christmas service. We will leave from the Recreation Office at 11:00 am on Sunday, Dec.2nd. We will have lunch in Conway (Restaurant to be determined by popular choice of those attending) and then have some time for shopping. Candlelight will begin at 4:00 pm. After the program we will be returning to the Bay.

Our Woodland Mead Park Cabana is closed for the season. Mini-Golf Equipment can be picked up and fees paid at the Recreation Office 157 Chelsea Dr. (501)884-6008 or Fairfield Lanes at 115 Village Place. The winter mini-golf price is $5.00 per person.

Fairfield Lanes Bowling Center, Arcade and Café will be open on December 31 from 3 to 10 pm for a fun evening of bowling. If you are looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve will be open for you. If you have not tried our chicken strips, you are missing some really good food. “Stop in” for bowling on one of our lanes, arcade fun and some of the best fast food around.

We are continuing our T-Shirt Sale at the Recreation Office (157 Chelsea Dr.) We still have a nice selection of both adult and youth sizes at 50% off. Give us a call at (501)884-6008 for more information.

SAVE THE DATE;

Our January Trip will be to the Movie Tavern in Little Rock. (The date will be announced later.) This is an awesome movie theater/dining experience that will be enjoyed by everyone. This is full menu service—not fast food. Menus and movies are posted online. You can order, dine and drink while enjoying your movie.

Fairfield Bay Recreation is your Winter Fun Destination. Hope to see you soon!

Cassie Lopez, Recreation Manager