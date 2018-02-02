FFB Marina – February E-news

Getting Ready for Spring…

There’s lots of exciting things happening at The Fairfield Bay Marina.

Things may be in winter mode at the marina, but we’re excited for spring and people are still buzzing around the Bay. Sugar Loaf Mountain Island hiking is certainly not slowing down, as we take groups of adventurers constantly.

2018 events:

We’re well into planning events for 2018 including a new exciting venue for August to be announced soon!

• 04-28-18 Boati Gras

• 05-25-18 to 05-28-18 Memorial Day Weekend

• 06-16-18 Surf The Bay

• Week of July 4th- (It falls on Weds)

New Bands, New Events, New Features…stay tuned for details!

Our inside is being rearranged in preparation of receiving new & exciting 2018 merchandise. We’re now a retailer for TEVA Footwear, Oakley Sunglasses & Columbia Shirts plus a large array of new clothing, home décor, boating essentials & much much more!

Make sure you “like” our Facebook page for constant updates!

The VIP text club continues to be popular, offering special discounts on selected merchandise twice a month ONLY to VIP text members. It’s free to join – simply text: ffbmarina to 31996 to join – (make sure spell check doesn’t change your input).

Looking forward to a fantastic 2018 season on the water.

John Conry, FFB Marina Manager