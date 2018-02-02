FFB Library – February E-news

MARK YOUR CALENDARS!!

Here are some 2018 Library events you may want to mark in your calendars….

• April 21, 2018 – Tee It Up For Literacy Golf Tournament, Indian Hills Golf Course

• May 11 & 12, 2018 – HUGE Book Sale, Fairfield Bay Lion’s Club

• June 29, 2018 – Kid Fest/Tommy Terrific and his Wacky Magic Show – Fairfield Bay Lion’s Club

If there are any events added throughout the year – we’ll let you know!!

What Do We Do With Used Books??

The Fairfield Bay is blessed with a community of wonderful people who love to read and often donate their books to the library.

One of the questions most often asked is, “What do you do with the donated books?”

The first thing we do is sort them into groups-paperbacks, hardcovers, etc. Then we check the date they were published. If they are more than five years old and not a classic, they go into the books for sale and sorted into fiction and nonfiction. If they are less than five years old, we check our catalog to find out if we have a copy. If we don’t, and the book is in good shape it will go into the library. If we have the book it will go into the book sale boxes. The only books we don’t accept are text books.

SAVE THE DATE:

Our book sale is going to be May 11 & 12 at the Fairfield Bay Lion’s Club. We’ll have (no kidding!) at least a thousand books, movies and audiobooks for sale and ALL proceeds go directly back to the Library.

WEATHER: When does the Library Close?

What is the policy for closing the library in inclement weather?

The library will be closed when the Shirley School is closed. When there is ice and snow it is not worth the risk of someone falling and getting hurt. The best thing to do is to stay put and be safe. We will not charge fines for late books and movies when the weather is bad. However, if you feel you must get out, the book drop box is just outside the library. Weather news will give us a head up most of the time when a storm is headed our way and you can get ready by checking out your book/movie limit if you choose. We also will be updating our Facebook page when we’re closed – so like our page if you want the most recent Library news.