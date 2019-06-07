FFB Library E-news

ZOIE, THE LIBRARY DOG:

Did you know we have a celebrity in our midst?





As I begin writing this newsletter, Zoie, the library dog, is getting ready to be prepped, pampered and prepared for a photo shoot on Monday. She has been invited to appear in a future edition of 501 Lifemagazine.

Zoie was adopted by our Director, Karen, in December of 2017 from Fuzzy Hearts, a local animal charity. She is six years old and has been coming to the library with Karen since she was adopted—it is definitely her happy place!





She will be in the June edition of 501 Life. We’ll have copies in the library, so stop by, meet Zoie, and maybe even get a pawtograph!



SUMMER READING PROGRAM 2019:

We’re excited to kick off the 2019 Summer Reading Programs for both kids and adults! Prizes will be awarded at the end of the summer for the kids who read the most books, and we will also award prizes to adults within certain categories. Stop by, check out the program, and join us for a fun summer of reading!

Dates: June 1st through August 2nd



EVENTS:

TODDLER TALES TUESDAYwill be held every Tuesday from 10am – 10.30 am at the library, for children up to age six. Parents/guardians must come and remain with their children. This event is free!

The ever-popular TOMMY TERRIFIC AND HIS WACKY MAGIC SHOWwill visit on June 14that 10.30 am at the Lions Club on Dave Creek Parkway. His show will incorporate the theme of this year’s program, A UNIVERSE OF STORIES. The event is FREE, suitable for ALL ages, and fun for the whole family.



TEE IT UP FOR LITERACY GOLF TOURNAMENT:

This year marked our 11th tournament, and we had a wonderful time! The weather held except for the wind gusts, which had us literally holding down the fort so that supplies did not go flying.

Eighteen teams signed up, and we gave out some great raffle prizes and cooked some great burgers with cheese and grilled onions. David Byard provided a wonderful array of snacks and drinks to nourish the volunteers and golfers throughout the day. We’d like to offer a huge thank you to all the sponsors, players and volunteers who participated in the event. We deeply appreciate your contributions to the library. We are a 501c3 charitable organization, so when tax time rolls around, remember that your entry fee is tax deductible!

READERS GROUP:

The last meeting of the Readers Group before the summer break will be on Friday, June 21st at 10 am in the Library. The book this month is My Dear Hamiltonby Stephanie Dray.

Everyone is welcome, and you may join or listen to the discussion even if you have not read the book.

BLITHE SPIRIT BY OUR TOWNE PRODUCTIONS:

The play was rescheduled and will happen in June! The new dates are June 28thand 29that 6:00 pm and June 30th at 2:00pm. All performances will be at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Tickets are available at the library (cash or check only), or the Conference Center (cash, check, or credit card).



LIBRARY ART GALLERY:

Donna Buercklin’s art is still displayed on our art wall. Some of the artwork is for sale, so stop by and see if something catches your eye! If purchased, two of the pieces will have the purchase price donated back to the Library. Thank you, Donna!