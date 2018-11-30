FFB Library December E-news

Winter is upon us. Joyous holiday season.

When you pull up to the library you will notice that our maple tree is changing to the colors of fall. Also check out our quilt square, which is installed between us and the Pharmacy.

BOOK CLUB:

The Library provides a place for the meeting of the Readers Book Club. They meet on the third Friday of the month at 10am over the fall, winter and spring. We will post the line up as soon as we receive it.

CHRISTMAS TOUR OF HOMES:

This is a fundraiser for the library, which will be held Sunday, December 9th 2018 from 1 to 4pm. The tour will begin at the library when you purchase your ticket and end back at the library for munchies and to tour the library decorations. The Lake Area Weekly will be running a weekly synopsis of each home in the weeks leading up to the event.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY:

This is a group of ‘Friends’ who support the Library with the organization of fundraising events. Future events in the planning stages are a Trivia Night in February and a possible Pickle Ball night. The ‘Friends’ are always looking for other friends who would like to help with these endeavors. If you would like to help, make yourself known to Karen.

