FFB Library April E-news

Welcome to the Library newsletter.

This month marks a busy period of fundraising for the library.

Our new volunteers are settling in well so please be patient as they learn on the job

BACKPACKS:

The weather is getting warmer and maybe you are ready to get out and about?

Maybe you are ready to try something a little different? Maybe try FISHING, HIKINGand BIRDINGbut not so sure it’s your thing?





The Library has you covered. We have backpacks that contain all you need to get started on any one of these activities. If you find you like it you can then purchase your own equipment. If you find it’s not for you, you are not out a thing other than time.





Got grandkids coming and you want to introduce them to any one of these activities, bring them to the library, check out a backpack and go have some fun.





If the weather decides to be uncooperative and you need something to keep those little folks occupied, we have you covered too. Our RAINY-DAYbackpacks has you covered with a selection of games and puzzles.





We were just gifted some hiking/walking sticks that you may check out too with the hiking backpack.



DAILY NEWSPAPER GOING DIGITAL:

Not so sure if you knew that the Library has a copy of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette available for you to read? Those of you that take the paper at home know that you are going digital fairly soon AND so is the Library. We will be getting our iPad shortly and we will need to learn how to use it just like you. For those of you that read the paper at the library, you will still be able to do so but it will be in digital form.



DVD MOVIES:

Effective immediately we will no longer renew DVD movies. They are checked out for three days and there are several of the newer ones that other patrons are waiting to watch. Thank you for your understanding.



FAIRFIELD BAY LIBRARYand the VBC LIBRARY IN CLINTON:

Thank you for your calls worrying about our wonderful hidden gem of a library here in Fairfield Bay. We are not affected by the situation that is going on in Clinton that you have seen in the papers and social media.





Fairfield Bay Library DOES NOT receive any of your tax dollars. It relies on you, the user, to support it with your annual membership dues, your donations, your participation in our fundraisers, your purchases of books from our book sale shelves and annual book sale etc. and the wonderful volunteers who give up their time to keep it going and maintaining the standard that you have come to expect.





How can you help keep us going?





Next time you renew your membership inquire about the next level of participation. If you renew at the BASIC level, consider going to HOUSEHOLD, VISIONARY, SUPPORTER or even LIFETIME. The information is on the front desk at the Library.





The Library is a 501c3 nonprofit so your dues, donations etc. are tax deductible.

THE READERS’ BOOK FOR APRIL:

The Readers’ Group will be discussing MAMBO IN CHINATOWN by JEAN KWOK at 10am on Friday, April 19th in the Library. Laura Davis will lead the discussion. All are welcome and you do not have to have read the book to attend.



AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT:

We are spotlighting the author Dr. Celia Banting.





Her books are in the Young Adult section of the library and are written for teenagers

going through the angst of growing up in face of all the social issues they are exposed to and giving them coping strategies.





If you think your child might benefit from reading one or more of the books, stop by the library, take a look at them (there are 10 titles), perhaps check one out, read it then share with your child. These books were gifted to the library by the author who has a friend in Fairfield Bay.



MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

BOOKS FOR THE LIBRARY

First Annual Pickleball Fundraiser is Saturday, April 6th 2019

Entry fee is $25 per person, includes lunch and is tax deductible

Entry forms are available at the Library and Heart Center.

Deadline to enter is March 31st at 6pm.



TEE IT UP FOR LITERACY

11th Annual Golf Tournament is Saturday, April 27th at Indian Hill Golf Resort. Stop by the Pro Shop and sign up. Cash or check only.

Raffles, putting contest, lunch and a fun time is guaranteed.

Stop by the Library to enter our raffle for a beautiful Library Themed Quilt and some gift baskets. Tickets are only 1 for $1 or 6 for $5. The winners will be drawn at the golf tournament and need not be present to win.

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

May 10th and 11th in the Lion Club.

More details to follow.





OUR TOWNE PRODUCTIONSwill be putting on the play Blythe Spirit and the FFB Conference Center on May 16th through 18th.

More details to follow.

Karen Tangen, Director