FFB Library January E-news

Welcome to a great start to the New Year.

FESTIVAL OF TREES 2018:

We did it again…..we came in FIRST again at this years Festival of Trees. Thank you to all those that voted for our tree. There was some stiff competition. Our theme was “We deliver” and yes, we do….

The bike is a vintage three wheeled Schwinn bike, it was packed with books for delivery. Yes, we do deliver books to patrons who cannot get to the library after surgery, illness or accident so that they will have fresh reading or listening material while they recover. Entirely driven by the availability of a volunteer willing to make it happen.

Now, the bar is set even higher since this makes the third time we have been honored with first place. And yes, those Readers Digest compendiums made an appearance as the letters spelling out Merry Christmas!

READERS GROUP

The Readers Group will meet ‪Friday, January 18th at 10am at the Library.

Neva Thompson will lead the discussion of BEFORE WE WERE YOURS by Lisa Wingate.

It is not necessary that you have read the book prior to the meeting.

Come join a like-minded group of bibliophiles and enjoy the discussion and company.

LIBRARY MEMBERSHIPS MAKE NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION OR GIFT/

Need a gift for friends and family? How about a Library membership?

We have various levels but a basic membership is just $15 for a year of unlimited books, movies and audiobooks. Not a bad deal at all.

SAVE THE DATE:

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY:

This is a group of ‘Friends’ who support the Library with the organization of fundraising events. Future events in the planning stages are a Trivia Night in February and a possible Pickle Ball night.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Friends of the Library group is planning a Trivia night on February 27th 2019 at the Lion’s Club. More details will be published very soon, so mark your calendar and plan to join us.

The ‘Friends’ are always looking for other friends who would like to help with these endeavors. If you would like to help, make yourself known to Karen.

Karen Tangen, Director