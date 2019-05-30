FFB Chamber of Comerce Schedule of Events

Eagle Bank will celebrate their 100 year Anniversary with a Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, June 6 at 8:45 am, 120 Village Place, in Fairfield Bay.

Women With a Purpose Paw-tographic Scavenger Hunt, Woodland Mead Park, 9:30 am June 8. For more information call, 870-405-7322. Proceeds to benefit Fairfield Bay Animal Protection League.

Tice Realty Grand Re-Opening and Block Party, June 14th, 11:00 am. 108 Shadow Ridge Ct, just down from the Conference Center.

Surf the Bay at the Fairfield Bay Marina on Saturday, June 15 beginning at 9 am. This is an all-day Summer fun event, call 501-884-6030 for more information.

Our Towne Productions presents the comedy show, Blithe Spirit at the Conference Center in Fairfield Bay beginning June 28, 29 at 6 pm and June 30 at 2 pm. Call 501-884-4202 for more information.

The Fairfield Bay Adult Education Center offers weekly painting classes. Call 501-884-4440 for more information.

The Fairfield Bay Rotary meets every Wednesday at 11:30, Little Red Restaurant, Fireside Room.

Fairfield Bay Senior Center Line Dancing, every Monday, 6:00 p.m. at the Senior Center.

VFW Post 4513 Bingo nights every Monday in Shirley, 6:30 p.m. and every Wednesday and Friday night beginning at 7:00 p.m. is Karaoke nights.

Encore at the Conference Center is open every Tuesday. First Tuesdays from 5-8 p.m. are Game Night, Second Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. are Music with Greg and Friends, Third Tuesdays from 5-8 Wynd Down nights and the Fourth Tuesdays is Relax and Unwind Soft Piano with Alan. Call the Conference Center for more information, 501-884-4202.