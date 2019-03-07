February Promotional Winners

Here in Fairfield Bay, February was all about couples. To celebrate the month when we focus on love, we were able to choose two fabulous couples for a weekend away in the Bay. One who have been together many years and came in search of calm. And another being away from a young child for the first time. Meet both couples, and look for them to be back in the near future.

“Birthday in the Bay”

Her birthday wish was quiet, down time. A slower pace for 24 hours. And beginning the moment they got in the car.

Already in relaxation mode, Jack and Annie shared lunch in Conway, then stopped to stroll through a few Greenbriar flea markets. Once arriving in Fairfield Bay, they took a quick photo in the giant chairs inside the gates. They already know they’ll want a memento to remember this getaway.

Jack immediately noticed the extra kindness from everyone they encountered. Maybe living or working in Fairfield Bay just brings out joy in folks. And, as pleasing as the staff and locals, was the newly remodeled condominium unit. Having stayed here years before, the couple were pleased with the updates.

New Head Chef

Jack and Annie immediately hit the gift shop, as well as the overstock shop next door while it was still early. They had plans for a birthday dinner at the Indian Hills Country Club. By chance, they had the opportunity to meet the head chef and his wonderful wife, who have relocated from Germany. Considered both quiet and romantic, it was a beautiful setting in which to celebrate. After a special birthday dessert for Annie, they headed to the condo for a continued evening of quiet.

It’s All About being . . . Inside?

Generally, the numerous activities eventually tempt even the most relaxed person into the outdoors. But the cold, dreary weather was perfect for a night spent playing cards and working a puzzle. Even Jack is content to catch their included UTV tour on the next visit.

Saturday morning affords a few more hours of peacefulness before Jack and Annie depart for home. They have breakfast in a brand new restaurant, owned and run by a California couple who visited and fell in love with the place. The happy couple leave Fairfield Bay feeling calmer and a little slower than they do in regular life, and with definite plans to return to what Jack calls a “big old playground”.

As for their next trip, Jack says the hiking trails (including Sugar Loaf Mountain) should not be missed. And he says to expect him on the Indian Hills golf course when he has better weather and a few more hours to spend with us.

“Valentine’s Day in FairfieldBay”​

It has been two years since the Wyatts have had time away from home. They know how long it has been because their son will turn two next month. Spending Valentine’s Day at Fairfield Bay was a treat Nate and Marci Wyatt had been waiting for.

Annual Valentine Gala

Nate and Marci attended Fairfield Bay’s annual Valentine Gala, and were excited for the opportunity to celebrate their love alone for the evening. Marci said they had an incredible time at the Gala and commented on how very nice everyone was. It reminded me of the kinds of statements made by folks who visit, fall in love, and become permanent residents. The band was so great that Marci talked about dancing the night away. And, although reportedly very rare, she was able to persuade Nate to join her. What a perfect evening for a couple spending time reconnecting!

The weather was cold and outdoor activities were limited. Not that this couple was concerned! Marci told me the room was very nice and that a chocolate heart had been left for them. These two were so appreciate of everything about their trip, which made hearing about it so much fun! She couldn’t believe Sharon’s kindness in offering two rounds of golf for future use since the weather didn’t allow for being outdoors.

We’ll Be Back!

Marci is anxious to plan the couple’s next trip to Fairfield Bay and hopes to use those rounds of golf at our beautiful Indian Hills Country Club. Second on her list for the next trip is hiking Sugar Loaf Mountain. Looking at beautiful Greers Ferry Lake was one of her favorite things and she’s anxious to, both see it from atop Sugar Loaf, and get out on it on one of the watercraft available at the Fairfield Bay Marina.

Besides planning their return as a couple, the Wyatts already have a trip planned with Marci’s brother and his family. Dad will join them as well, and everyone will ride the UTV trails.

It’s Not Just Where You Are, It’s Whom You’re With

These two definitely did not let the cold keep them from enjoying time away with each other. They were so grateful to Fairfield Bay for providing the time together. It was a great reminder that, while our stellar outdoor activities are very popular, should the weather be uncooperative, there is still fun to be had at Fairfield Bay. Every once in a while, less really is more. But we hope to see the Wyatts lakeside in the sunshine very soon!



