Fairfield Bay Recreation

Looking forward to a beautiful and fun filled fall.

We have had a good summer season this year and now things are slowing down a little, but we still have lots of activities here at Fairfield Bay. The HART center continues to be open year round and offers excellent swimming opportunities, however as of Oct 1st all outdoor pools are closed for the season.

Movie in the Park!

We are planning our last movie in the park for Oct.21, weather permitting. Call (501) 884-6008 for more information.

Bowling is in Full Swing – so much happening!

Bowling Leagues start the week of Oct. 2nd. Cost is reasonable and we still have some available openings for players. Leagues meet each Tuesday & Thursday evening. Call (501) 884-5300 for information. Bowling Leagues are Fun!

On Oct. 27th we will be date to the annual Halloween Party at Fairfield Lanes Bowling Center. Festivities will begin at 5:30PM and will include black lights, special games, prizes, treats, drawings and a Costume Contest with prizes. For more information call (501) 884-5300.

Heard about Pickle Ball? Learn more.

Pickle Ball Primer on Saturday Oct. 28th from 10:00am until 12:00pm

Pickle ball and tennis are going so strong! We will complete our School Tennis Season on Oct.2nd when we will host the District Championship Meet. Pickle ball continues to grow with more players than ever. This is a growing sport that is fun for all ages. We will be hosting a Pickle Ball Primer on Saturday Oct. 28th from 10:00am until 12:00 pm and everyone is welcome to attend. Professional, David Redding, will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about Pickle Ball as well as to provide “game tips” and suggestions for all attending. A hot dog lunch will be provided at 12:00 noon for everyone attending. We encourage everyone who might be interested in pickle ball to attend the free event and lunch.

1st Annual Community Festival, Oct 28th!

Also on Oct. 28, the recreation area near the Fairfield Bay Marina will be the site for the 1st Annual Community Festival. We are planning to have at least twenty-two different games, a haunted hayride, a blow-up obstacle course, free hot dogs and candied apples, etc. All activities are free except for a basket raffle with proceeds going to the Angel Trees. This is a volunteer project and more volunteers are needed. Michelle Beason has been very busy seeking donors, candy, building materials, games and volunteer workers. She is working hard on coordinating the event and needs you to call her at 479-208-0729 to volunteer.

Fall is always a beautiful time to visit the Bay. We are planning for a wonderful fall season and hope to see you soon! For more information to any of these activities or events, please call (501) 884-6008.

Jan Vandegrif

FFB Recreation