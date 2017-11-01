Fairfield Bay Recreation – Nov. E-news

Looking forward to a beautiful and fun filled fall.

We have had a good summer season this year and now things are slowing down a little, but we still have lots of activities here at Fairfield Bay. Plus remember, the HART center continues to be open year round and offers excellent swimming opportunities.

2018 getting even better!

We have had a really positive year and are planning a bigger and better 2018. We can see improvements almost everywhere we look. Fairfield Bay will continue that trend during the years to follow.

Our Mini-Golf will remain open through Thanksgiving Weekend, weather permitting. We are planning on making improvements to the older or Classic course for next year.

Fairfield Lanes Bowling Center

We have adjusted the hours at Fairfield Lanes Bowling Center to be able to accommodate our league players. At present our hours are: closed on Sunday & Monday; open 3:00-5:00pm on Tuesday & Thursday; open 3:00-9:00pm on Wednesday and open 3:00-10:00 on Friday & Saturday. Wednesday is still our Senior Bowling Special where those fifty and over can bowl for $2 per game plus shoe rental (if needed). Friday’s are Orange Pin Fridays; just bowl a strike when the orange pin is in the head pin position and you win a free game.

You will also notice that our Bowling Center is getting some improvements to the exterior of the building thanks to building owner, Chris Norman. Thank you, Chris!

Pickle Ball Is Bigger than Ever!

Pickle Ball continues to be a growing sport here on the Bay. We have four PB courts which are available for your use. (Standard court fees apply).

Our Community Club Outdoor Pools are now closed for the season but the Hart Center still offers swimming year all year for your enjoyment.

Fall is always a beautiful time to visit the Bay. We are planning for a wonderful fall season and hope to see you soon! For more information to any of these activities or events, please call (501) 884-6008.

Jan Vandygrif

FFB Recreation