Fairfield Bay Recreation – January E-news

It’s the beginning of a fun new season.

Now that the Holidays are over, we are looking forward to spring and summer. Next month, we will start receiving summer merchandise for the Cool Pool Souvenir Shop. We are excited with the wonderful assortment of items that we will be offering this year. More information will follow in next month’s E-News.

Our tentative scheduled opening date for Woodland Mead Park is the weekend of March 10th. Mini-Golf season passes are now available and you may call (501)884-6008 for more information. Buying early gives you more time to enjoy our Harris Certified course, complete with water hazards. Remember, with a season pass, you get unlimited play on both of our eighteen hole courses during regular operating hours.

We are offering some awesome Winter Specials at Fairfield Lanes Bowling Center, Arcade and Café. Fridays will be our unlimited bowling day. You pay just $9.99 (plus tax, of course) and you can bowl as much as you like during our normal business hours. (First come, first served) We encourage you to bring your friends and family. We like to have 4-6 players per lane and may combine smaller groups if necessary.

We continue to offer Black light bowling on both Friday and Saturday nights. Wednesdays are Senior Bowling Days where those 50 and over can play for only $2 per game (plus tax and shoe rental). This is a good deal and perfect for almost any family budget. January bowling hours are: Closed Sunday & Monday. Open 3-5pm on Tues. & Thurs; open 3-9pm on Wed and 3:00-10:00pm on Fri & Sat.

We are looking forward to one of the best Spring and Summer Seasons ever. Please call our office at (501) 884-6008 for any questions or if you need additional information.

Have a Wonderful New Year. Come see us.

Jan Vandegrif, FFB Recreation