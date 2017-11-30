Fairfield Bay Recreation – December E-news

Winter Season Games and Fun.

We have enjoyed our fall season here at Fairfield Bay—the brightly colored foliage of fall is always a special treat. This year was no exception. And with the weather cooling off, there’s still plenty to do in Fairfield Bay.

Still Playing Mini Golf in the Winter!

The weather has cooled down and we have just close our mini-golf cabana for the season. You can still pick up clubs and pay for mini golf at Fairfield Lanes Bowling Center and the Recreation Office. We even have a special winter-time price that is effective now for only $5.00. Give us a call at Recreation at (501) 884-6008 for more information.

Special Craft Classes beginning in December.

We will be offering special craft classes for the month of December which will include making a sock snowman and a Christmas Ornament Class. Call the office for more information. We will continue with rock painting, tie-dyeing and easy canvas painting also.

Looking for a family-friendly New Year’s Eve?

Please plan now to attend our annual New Year’s Eve party at the Bowling Alley. We will feature party fun including special game, special prices and prize drawings. At midnight we will have the traditional New Year’s count down. This promises to be a fun evening for the whole family so bring everyone and come on out!

Tennis Center Improvements.

Our Utilities Department has been busy making renovations to our tennis center decks. They have made repairs and re-painted both decks for your enjoyment and they do look good!

Pickle Ball Is Bigger than Ever!

Pickle Ball continues to be a growing sport here on the Bay. We have four PB courts which are available for your use. (Standard court fees apply).

Our Community Club Outdoor Pools are now closed for the season but the Hart Center still offers swimming year all year for your enjoyment.

We are planning new things for the 2018, which we think you will enjoy. Every year we are making improvements for your enjoyment. We look forward to seeing you soon. For more information to any of these activities or events, please call (501) 884-6008.

Have a Wonderful Holiday Season and Merry Christmas!

Jan Vandegrif, FFB Recreation