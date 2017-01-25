Fairfield Bay “On Patrol”

By

by Chris Waring

In December 82 Children got to go shopping with a cop at Walmart and spend $250 apiece thanks to monies collected by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office. They held multiple fund raisers and with the help of virtually every police agency in the state we were able to make sure all those kids had a good Christmas. Our local VFW here in Fairfield Bay donated money to help 2 of our local kids have a great Christmas.

There are so many worthwhile charities and causes in our area why not make 2017 the year you get involved. We have numerous clubs, organizations and churches that depend on volunteers to help their programs that serve our area. There are 3 agencies in my building that are always looking for help, Fairfield Bay Ambulance, Fire department and Police reserve. If you have time and the willingness to help make your community better please sign up!

Calls during December featured 38 rescue calls, 8 welfare checks, 59 residential assists, 49 traffic stops, 7 accidents, 29 assists to local business, 11 suspicious persons checked, 11 suspicious vehicles checked, 2 reported residential burglary calls, 1 assist to the state police, 16 alarm calls, 4 disturbance calls, and 9 assists to the sheriff’s office. We also had 2 reports of criminal mischief, 4 domestic’s, 4 reports of theft, 12 motorist assists, 1 assist to the ACO, helped wrangle a loose horse, 4 reports of illegal burning, 3 fraud complaints and 1 search warrant served.

6 traffic and 12 non traffic citations were issued. Arrests ,1 criminal trespassing, 1 public intoxication, 1 fleeing, 1 domestic battery, 1 criminal mischief, 2 disorderly conduct, 1 terroristic threatening, 1 assault 3rd degree, 1 possession of drug paraphernalia, and 1 for possession of marijuana. 1 person was arrested on an outstanding warrant and 3 new warrants were issued. 7 new criminal investigations were opened. Questions or comments email me [email protected] Be safe and have a great month.