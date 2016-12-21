Fairfield Bay November On Patrol

By

A few miscreants continue to be a thorn in our side. A utility trailer was stolen last week, this is the second in the past few months. The trailer was recovered before the resident knew it was stolen. If you have a utility trailer at your house put a lock on the trailer hitch or park it in a way that would make stealing it difficult.

When we questioned a few people in the neighborhood they mentioned a truck that had seemed to be “casing” the neighborhood. We received no calls about this suspicious activity. Please, please, please, call us if ANYTHING seems out of the ordinary in your neighborhood.

We would rather respond and find nothing a hundred times than see anymore thefts in the Bay. Help us help you!

Calls during November featured 52 residential assists, 18 motorist assists, 50 traffic stops, 40 assists to local business, 3 fire calls, 19 alarm calls, 28 rescue calls, 5 accidents worked, 5 assists to the Sheriff’s office, 8 suspicious persons checked and 1 terroristic threat report. We also checked 7 suspicious vehicles, assisted in wrangling a loose cow and 2 horses, answered 4 disturbance calls, 6 reports of illegal burning, 3 gun shots calls, 3 welfare checks, 1 theft and 3 domestic disturbance calls.

10 traffic citations were issued and 5 criminal citations were issued. Arrests, 1 for driving on a suspended license, 1 no drivers license, 2 battery 3rd degree, 1 public intoxication and 1 for criminal mischief. 8 investigations were opened and 3 new warrants for arrest were processed.

As always questions or comments email me at [email protected] Merry Christmas to all and have a safe and prosperous new year.