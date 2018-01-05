Fairfield Bay Marina – January E-news

Get Your Calendar Out! It’s the New Year.

There’s lots of exciting things happening at The Fairfield Bay Marina.

Things may be in winter mode at the marina, BUT we’re in the planning stages for our exciting 2018 events:

• 04-28-18 Boati Gras

• 05-25-18 to 05-28-18 Memorial Day Weekend

• 06-16-18 Surf The Bay

• Week of July 4th-(It falls on Weds)

• 08-04-18 Lake Luau

• 08-31-18 to 09-03-18 Labor Day Weekend

New Bands, New Events, New Features…stay tuned for details!

In January we’ll start receiving our 2018 merchandise, we’ve stepped up our game in everything from lake & casual wear, home decorations, food & much more, make sure you “like” our Facebook page for constant updates!

The VIP text club continues to be popular, offering special discounts on selected merchandise twice a month ONLY to VIP text members. It’s free to join – simply text: ffbmarina to 31996 to join – (make sure spell check doesn’t change your input).

Welcome to the New Year. Going to be a good one.

John Conry, FFB Marina Manager