Fairfield Bay Marina – December E-news

Fall and Winter Lakes Views are Amazing. Get out for a hike.

October started off nice & warm with the marina fairly busy, but the last 2 weeks of October brought us a gust of cold, which meant we were busy winterizations on boats. The sun is warming up November days and looks to continue into December, which lends itself perfectly to hiking! Many have used the opportunity to hike Sugar Loaf Mountain Island. Remember, we offer the only shuttle in the world that operates every day to take you to and from the famous Sugar Loaf Mountain Island. The ONLY mountain island trail in the state.

Boating Rentals.

As the boating season closes for the year, we’re busy cleaning & detailing our recreational rental fleet for storage during the winter. Our Encore pontoons, two fishing pontoons & 16’ fishing boats will be available to rent during the winter months.

Shop local this holiday season.

Fairfield Bay Marina has partnered with the Van Buren County food bank & Angel Tree for children. Bring a non-perishable food item or children’s gift & receive an extra 10%. We have a table full of perfect stocking stuffers & large array of other gift items for this holiday season.

Exciting 2018 Activities:

We’re in the process of planning an exciting 2018, right now 6 large events are scheduled, stay tuned for details!

The VIP text club continues to be popular, offering special discounts on selected merchandise twice a month ONLY to VIP text members. It’s free to join – simply text: ffbmarina to 31996 to join – (make sure spell check doesn’t change your input).

The lake continues to drop, reaching just over 5 feet below normal pool level, so if you’re out enjoying nice holiday weather in your boat, please be careful.

Please have a safe & joyous Christmas.

John Conry, FFB Marina Manager

And All The Fairfield Bay Marina Staff