Raising Funds – One Gift at at Time

One of the constants at the Library is fundraising as the membership dues do not cover operating costs. We strive to make our fundraisers fun but this time we are adding USEFUL to the mix.

How, might you say?

We have a deal for you…gift wrapping!!

No, we won’t shove a catalog under your nose, twist your arm and make you buy rolls of wrapping paper but we will wrap your Christmas gifts for you.

So, now how will this work? Bring your gifts to the library and we will wrap them for you. The only other thing required of you is a monetary donation.

Hopefully there are sighs of relief heard all over because this is a job some folks hate. They love the selecting and shopping of gifts for family and friends but hate the wrapping part.

This will be our December fundraiser and we are telling you now for two reasons. One, you need to know now that there will be gift wrapping elves at the Library to help out and second, if you have rolls of gift wrap, ribbon etc, tucked in the back of the closet you don’t know what to do with, well, we do. Bring it to the library and we will use it.

Volunteers Needed

The Fairfield Bay Library is proud to have 40 ACTIVE volunteers that help us with a little bit of everything: working the front desk, helping in the back office, processing of new books, processing of new movies, assistance with book over dues and collections, assistance with monthly newsletter, tracking of membership, and so much more. Suffice it to say that our Library could not function without these AMAZING people!!

We hate to be greedy, but we could still use more volunteer help. If you are interested in spending time in a fun, completely non-stressful environment where you get to meet TONS of nice people all while helping out our awesome little non-profit Library….give Karen a call at (501)884-4930!!

The Latest Box-office Movies!

Come in and check out all the new movies we have. We’re adding to our inventory of over 2000 movies and have new titles including: La La Land, Hidden Figures, Moana, Gold, Moonlight, Fences, The Shack, Patriot’s Day, Manchester By the Bay, Jackie and many, many more!! If you’re a Time Share visitor, your membership to the Library is FREE for the length of your visit, if you’re a Resident, our Basic Membership is just $15.00 a year and includes unlimited books, movies, audio books and games to check out. We also have fax services, free Wi-Fi and public computers for anyone to use.

SO – stop on in, enjoy the air conditioning and say hello – our awesome Volunteers are here six days a week!

Library Hours: Mon, Tues, & Thurs, 1 – 4 pm, Wed & Fri, 9am – 4pm, Sat – 10am to 12:30pm.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER!! We’ve finally left the stone age and entered into the 21st Century – we have a Twitter account! Follow us at @ffblibrary

Karen Tangen

Library Director