Fairfield Bay Library – December E-news

Some Holiday Happenings at the Library. Join us!

Time keeps rolling on and the holiday season is getting away from us. This is somewhat of a substitute newsletter so you will be in the loop as it were with events, happenings and news.

Visit and Vote for the beautiful Library Tree.

One of the projects we have been involved with is building our tree to compete in the annual Festival of Trees at the Conference Center. There are several volunteers with slightly tender fingertips after wielding hot glue guns for the first time.

We think our beautiful Angel Tree is a winner and would love to win again this year…. so get out and vote.

Adopt an Angel.

We will have a fundraiser during the Festival. You will be able to adopt the angel decorations and take them home after the close of the event. Details will be displayed by the tree.

Christmas Gift Wrapping once again this year.

Our Volunteers will also be wrapping Christmas Gifts for donations. Stop by the Library on Weds. December 6th, Friday, December 8th, Monday, December 11th, Thursday, December 14th, or Tuesday, December 19th and we’ll try our best to beautifully wrap up any Christmas gifts you may have. Your donations for the gift wrapping will be your gift to the Library!

We will close the Library for Christmas on December 25 & 26 since as volunteers, we work when we want to, not have to. Lots of folks travel to gather with family out of state, many have family come to them. That’s only right, so plan ahead, get your reading materials and movies ahead of time. All fines will be forgiven on Wednesday morning when we reopen.

Our computer woes continue and we have applied for a grant to help remedy that situation. Wish us well at that presentation and send good vibes. For those that do not know, the workhorse computer crashed and was unable to be resuscitated, our public computers are getting old and will not update or tolerate the latest versions of software. Printers will not stay connected to our computers….etc….

Lea Berry is our Library Art display artist at the moment. She has been painting since at least 1977 because I have one of her earlier works. The walls look great.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from our Homes to yours!!!

About the FFB Library:

The Fairfield Bay library is an independent non-profit Library that serves the Fairfield Bay community, the surrounding areas, and the vacation and timeshare visitors. We are the only library in Arkansas with such a large number of volunteers. The volunteers work daily with the director and volunteer staff. The volunteers are a big part of what makes this such a great library. Since this library is not a part of the regional library system, the library relies on donations and fundraisers to operate. We also have different levels of memberships for adults 18 and over. There are no membership dues for children. There are temporary memberships for visitors, and timeshare visitors.

If you aren't already, please consider becoming a member – we would truly appreciate your support!! If you're a Time Share visitor, your membership to the Library is FREE for the length of your visit. If you're a Resident, our Basic Membership is just $15.00 a year and includes unlimited books, movies, audio books and games to check out. We also have fax services, free Wi-Fi and public computers for anyone to use.

Library Hours: Mon, Tues, & Thurs, 1 – 4 pm, Wed & Fri, 9am – 4pm, Sat – 10am to 12:30pm.

