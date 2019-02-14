Fairfield Bay February City Council Meeting

By Brady Brandmeyer

Reporter

The Fairfield Bay City Council met on Monday, the 11th, to further discuss and plan the ongoing projects underway in the city. Beginning the proceedings, the departments each reported as usual, with several noteworthy updates.

The fire department has readied its newest tanker, making the total count of three, one for each of the three stations; construction of the fire boat shelter at the marina is now complete, and five new volunteers have been added to the ranks.

EMS has also seen a boost in ranks as they welcome two new drivers. Two recent inspections were passed with flying colors, and the implementation of a new CPR training program was announced in cooperation with Shirley Elementary to better equip the students with knowledge for emergency situations.

Another program pairing with Shirley Schools was announced by the Conference Center, in cooperation with the Department of Education, in which the students would be workshopped in the many facets of coordinating and planning for events and guests. Other events are on the itinerary for the Conference Center as well, including a job fair March 1stand 2nd, and what promises to be a very lovely Valentine’s dinner.

In Public Works news, a new city-wide road assessment has been completed to better prioritize necessary road repair, and bidding has opened on the reconstruction of both Lost Creek Parkway and Lynn Creek Crossing. Additionally, grants have been approved to renovate the outdoor lighting in the mall area, complete with available power for outdoor events.

A grant was also approved for the Dave Creek Parkway ATV trail and is now awaiting a contract bid, the Community Education Center deserves everyone’s support in their effort to raise funds for an up-to-date computer lab, the city may finally have a much-desired resident florist gracing us soon as one of four new businesses arriving, and if you haven’t recently mowed, there was a bit of consideration regarding steeper fines for code violations, albeit focused mostly on vendors.

Moving on to new business, the council first voted to approve the transfer of the fire department’s excess SCBA units to neighboring departments, followed by the recommendation and approval of the 2019 Urban Deer Hunt, returning this coming season after last year’s event correlated with much lower vehicle accidents involving deer and no perceived detrimental decrease in deer population. The meeting then came to a close as it was voted through that the Planning and Zoning Commission should elect up to seven alternates to represent, by proxy, any unavailable members, and specifically four were named; Ron Milligan, Tom Welch, Tommy Coletta, and Dennis Martin.