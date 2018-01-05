Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce- January E-news

Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce Happenings!

Looking forward to a great year! 2018

Promoting Business So Our Community Can Thrive

When it comes to growing your business … it’s not what you know, it’s whom you know. From member referrals to networking functions, our Chamber provides a stage for our members to shine! It’s all about connecting with potential customers and building strong, meaningful business relationships. People do business with people they like, and our events provide just the opportunity for our members to get to know one another.

Fairfield Bay Chamber membership is a proven investment designed to grow your business and create a stronger, more competitive business environment. We look forward to learning more about your business and invite you to JOIN US!

January is MEMBERSHIP month.

The Fairfield Bay Chamber is an active part of this growing community and dedicated to making a difference for local and area businesses. The goal of any chamber of commerce is to promote the commercial, industrial, civic, cultural, and general interest of our city, along with our region. The Chamber is an association of businessmen and businesswomen designed to promote and protect the interests of its members. In addition, the Chamber of commerce plays an important role in local municipalities in promoting business activity and representing chamber members. Chamber of commerce members often meet to discuss and attempt to shape local policy that relates to the business and overall economic environment. Members also receive the distinction of being a preferred local vendor, as well as listing on various municipal websites and literature. To find out more, call Heather, Fairfield Bay Executive Director at the Chamber. All are welcome.

• Hours: Open, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

• Website: ffbchamber.com

• Phone: (501) 884-3324

• Address: 130 Village Pl, Fairfield Bay, AR 72088

Fairfield Bay Welcome Wagon

Located in the Chamber office in the Village Mall. If you have moved to our community and have not received your welcome bag, please stop by our office and get a bag full of awesome gifts from our local merchants. We would love to take the time to welcome you. 884-3324

If you are not a member of the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, go to our website and take a look and see all we have to offer you as a business. We look forward to serving you! Web address: www.ffbchamber.com Phone: 501-884-3324