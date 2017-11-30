Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce – December E-news

Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce Happenings!

Chamber of Commerce

It’s a Big month here at the Chamber of Commerce.

12/1-12/15 – FESTIVAL OF TREES

The holiday season in the Bay is a winter spectacular with the annual holiday celebration Festival of Trees, Friday, December 1st – December 15th, 2017. Fairfield Bay’s Conference and Visitor Center is transformed into a wonderland of holiday elegancy and whimsy to suit any age, family or individual.

12/1 – LIGHT UP THE BAY

Friday, December 1st – “Light UP the Bay” Season Kick Off, features 3 Big Trip Giveaways. It begins, with trees, lights and the warmth of friends and neighbors to start the holiday season just right.

There will be live music, food, your favorite holiday drinks, silent auction, the lighting of the Christmas trees, and the BIG TRIP GIVEAWAY!!! 3 complete vacations to give away, including lodging, food and entertainment! Ticket are just $10 and a ticket booth will be set up for your chance to win one of 3 BIG TRIPS to Eureka Springs, Little Rock, and Branson! A portion of the funds raised will go to help the needy in our area – supporting the Shirley Food Bank.

January is MEMBERSHIP month.

The Fairfield Bay Chamber is an active part of this growing community and dedicated to making a difference for local and area businesses. The goal of any chamber of commerce is to promote the commercial, industrial, civic, cultural, and general interest of our city, along with our region. The Chamber is an association of businessmen and businesswomen designed to promote and protect the interests of its members. In addition, the Chamber of commerce plays an important role in local municipalities in promoting business activity and representing chamber members. Chamber of commerce members often meet to discuss and attempt to shape local policy that relates to the business and overall economic environment. Members also receive the distinction of being a preferred local vendor, as well as listing on various municipal websites and literature. To find out more, call Heather, Fairfield Bay Executive Director at the Chamber. All are welcome.

• Hours: Open, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

• Website: ffbchamber.com

• Phone: (501) 884-3324

• Address: 130 Village Pl, Fairfield Bay, AR 72088

Fairfield Bay Welcome Wagon

Located in the Chamber office in the Village Mall. If you have moved to our community and have not received your welcome bag, please stop by our office and get a bag full of awesome gifts from our local merchants. We would love to take the time to welcome you. 884-3324

If you are not a member of the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, go to our website and take a look and see all we have to offer you as a business. We look forward to serving you! Web address: www.ffbchamber.com Phone: 501-884-3324