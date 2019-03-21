Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce Calendar of Events

3/20/19 Fairfield Bay Calendar of Events

Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, Thursday, March 28, 5:00-6:30 at the Fairfield Bay Convention Center.

The Fairfield Bay Rotary meets every Wednesday at 11:30, Little Red Restaurant, Fireside Room.

Fairfield Bay Senior Center Line Dancing, every Monday, 6:00 p.m. at the Senior Center.

VFW Post 4513 Bingo nights every Monday in Shirley, 6:30 p.m. and every Wednesday and Friday night beginning at 7:00 p.m. is Karaoke nights.

Encore at the Conference Center is open every Tuesday. First Tuesdays from 5-8 p.m. are Game Night, Second Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. are Music with Greg and Friends, Third Tuesdays from 5-8 Wine’d Down nights and the Fourth Tuesdays are Relax and Unwind Soft Piano with Alan. Call the Conference Center for more information, 501-884-4202.

Fairfield Bay City Council meeting, Monday, April 8 at 7:00 pm at the city offices.