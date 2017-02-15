Fairfield Bay Animal Shelter “Paws Report”

By

On Tuesday, January 7, Fairfield Bay Animal Control and Shelter Hosted Ms. Ruth Anne Taylor’s transition class, Lacey Monroes Mutt-I-gree group, at the Shelter. The kids came and learned about Animal Control equipment, safety and capture of “at large” animals, from there they toured the Shelter, met the pets and learned the process we follow from intake until adoption. The class was trained in cleaning techniques of the Shelter, where as you can see, all of the students were happy to jump in and get some extra cleaning done! We love working with Mutt-I-gree classes and schools.

As always, anyone who would like to volunteer at the Shelter please contact us at 501-884-6417. Our volunteer hours are Monday and Friday 9:30 a.m.-noon & 12:30-3 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday our volunteer hours are 1 – 3 p.m. We look forward to seeing you there!