Exciting Events at the VBC Library

By

The Van Buren County Library is excited to announce a new service and great events coming over the next several months.

The library now offers Hoopla! This digital service grants mobile and online access to thousands of movies, television shows, music albums, and audio books. All you need is a valid library card. Existing patrons can follow the link at Clinton.fcl.org to sign up for an account. Library cards are available at any of the branches in our system – Clinton, Damascus, Greenbrier, Conway, Vilonia, Mt Vernon, Twin Groves, and Mayflower. Some restrictions apply. Hoopla joins other great resources, such as Mango, a language learning system available in over 72 languages, offered at the library.

This month the library is spotlighting our sign language and beginner computer classes. Each of these classes are available on an ongoing basis and open to anyone.

On Saturday, July 29th, the library will be hosting Cecilia Wilson, author of “Back to Bremen.” The book signing will be from 10 AM to 11:30 AM. “Back to Bremen” is the inspiring true story of one mother’s journey to save her children in the war-torn ruins of Third Reich Germany. Anyone interested in WWII history or the Holocaust should come out to meet the author and hear from the real life heroine of the tale, Edith, who will also attend.

Leg It for the Library is kicking off in just a few months, so be sure to sign up soon. Leg It is a 2 mile fun run/walk around beautiful Greers Ferry Lake at Choctaw Park. All proceeds go to benefit the programs and materials of the Van Buren County Library. The race will be held Saturday, September 23rd at 9 A.M.

Personal property taxes are due in October. The Van Buren County Library board, staff, and Friends of the Library ask that you remember your county library when you pay your personal property tax by adding the library volunteer tax. Thank you so much in advance for supporting us.

Last but not least, you can also support the library by making memorial donations to the Friends of the Library in memory or in honor of someone special. For more information about memorial donations or class scheduling, please contact the library at 501-745-2100.