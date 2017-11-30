Community Education Center Classes Going Strong

Looking forward by looking backward as we get ready for the new year.

Looking forward by looking backward. An oxymoron, but appropriate for the coming of another new year. January, my birth month, is named for Janus, the two faced Roman god of passages, doors, gates and endings. His two faces looked in opposite directions, one towards the past and the other towards the future.

The Education Center will close in mid-December, ending my third year as director. I look back on the programs and classes that we have offered as well as the Sterling Scholar speakers that we have hosted and think what a wide variety of presentations and knowledge sharing we have brought to Fairfield Bay. Part of keeping our brains healthy as we age is to keep our minds challenged. As a college professor, I used John McCain’s book Character is Destiny as required reading. In his book, he attributes much of his drive and success to his mother, who he describes as having an unrelenting curiosity for life. She was also the wife of a navy admiral, who raised a family while traveling the world. Her adventure for life took them places that most Americans would not attempt to experience, and taught her son, John, much about resilience and acceptance, some important traits that would later save his life. Challenging her mind has served her well, she is now 105 years old!

So what can we look forward to at the Education Center in the New Year? I am excited to announce that we are on our way to creating a Historic Preservation Commission and declaring the museum, cabin and cave as the Fairfield Bay Heritage Center. This will give us better state-wide promotion and national attention for the amazing artifacts and articles that showcase early life in the Ozarks. Our Indian Rocks Cave (called the Edgemont Shelter) is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and is what I consider to be the “Jewel in the Crown”. I am currently doing research on geological petroglyphs and petrographs, and have consulted with the archeologists from the University of Arkansas and the Arkansas Archeological Society about possible events to be held in the cave. In addition, I am pursuing Native American cultural and educational programs related to the original inhabitants of the cave. Finally, there are rumors of a hidden tunnel with miles of passageways under the cave, possibly with additional relics and artifacts, and a second cave on the national registry – cataloged as “the Lynn Creek Shelter”.

Do these places exist? I’m curious, what about you?

Here’s to the end of the old year and the beginning of a new one. I wish you peace, prosperity and a year of discovery…

Dr. Catherine Swift

About the FFB Community Education Center.

The Education Center is open from 9:00am-4:00pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We are located in suite 5E at 130 Village Lane in the mall, directly above the Bowling Alley. Classes and events may change and are posted to the FFB Community Education Center Facebook page. As always, we ask that you call the Education Center at 501-884-4440 to reserve your space. An annual Registration Fee of $35 is required after attending your first class and is valid for 12 months. Our resort guests are not required to pay the annual registration fee.