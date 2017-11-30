December Conference Center Events

What’s Happening at the FFB Conference Center

& The North Central Arkansas Art Gallery

Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily

12/1-12/15 – FESTIVAL OF TREES

The holiday season in the Bay is a winter spectacular with the annual holiday celebration Festival of Trees, Friday, December 1st – December 15th, 2017. Fairfield Bay’s Conference and Visitor Center is transformed into a wonderland of holiday elegancy and whimsy to suit any age, family or individual.

12/1 – LIGHT UP THE BAY

Friday, December 1st – “Light UP the Bay” Season Kick Off, features 3 Big Trip Giveaways. It begins, with trees, lights and the warmth of friends and neighbors to start the holiday season just right.

There will be live music, food, your favorite holiday drinks, silent auction, the lighting of the Christmas trees, and the BIG TRIP GIVEAWAY!!! 3 complete vacations to give away, including lodging, food and entertainment! Ticket are just $10 and a ticket booth will be set up for your chance to win one of 3 BIG TRIPS to Eureka Springs, Little Rock, and Branson! A portion of the funds raised will go to help the needy in our area – supporting the Shirley Food Bank.

Light Up the Bay Schedule on Friday Dec 1st:

Time: 5:30 – 9pm

5:30pm – Lightening of the Trees

– Holiday Fare: Warm soups and sandwiches, plus holiday-themed adult beverages.

– Live Music: a true staple of any holiday party.

5:30pm – 7:00pm – Bidding on Silent Auction items,

7:30pm – The Big Trip Giveaway. (If you buy a ticket, you don’t have to be present to WIN, but you must be present to choose their trip – don’t miss out!)

New Year’s Eve, “LIGHT UP THE NIGHT” with WILLIE NASH & BAND

Sunday, December 31st, 8:00pm – 12:30am

Get your “GLOW” on and join us for NEW YEAR’S EVE! Heavy hors d’oeuvres and Champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are on sale now. $35.00 in advance & $40.00 at the door

ART GALLERY EXHIBIT Open

North Central Arkansas Art Gallery open 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, Mon-Fri

FOR LODGING CALL 501-884-4202

For Overnight Lodging and all information about activities at the center call 501-884-4202. For more information about the Conference and Visitor Center visit www.FairfieldBayConferenceCenter.com, or call 501-884-4202.