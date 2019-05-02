Deadline This Saturday for grant Submission

Support and grow your organization, sustain or grow your services, help make a positive and measurable affect within your community. Please keep in mind grants can only be given to 501 3c organizations.

In order for the proposal for a grant to receive consideration and possible funding, Fairfield Bay Cornerstone Society will need your application to be submitted by Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Contact Fairfield Bay Community Fund for any help you might need with your grant request.

The deadline for grant submissions for the second quarter is May 4, 2019. Tthe next Fairfield Bay Cornerstone meeting is scheduled for 9:00 AM, May 23, 2019, Fairfield Bay Conference Center, Fairfield Bay, AR.

PO Box 1555. Fairfield Bay, AR 72088