DAR January Meeting

The Little Red River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold their January meeting on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at First Electric Cooperative in Heber Springs, AR. We will have a luncheon meeting beginning at noon. The program will be “Music of the South” presented by Rebecca Cockrell. The hostesses are Thea Baker and Lea Kemper-Cash.

If anyone is interested in learning more about becoming a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, please contact Jo Lee Larsson at (501) 772-8536.